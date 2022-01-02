Oklahoma Without Three Key Players For Big 12 Opener

Forwards Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves along with guard Bijan Cortes are out due to health and safety protocols.

Oklahoma will be without three key players heading into Saturday night's Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

The team announced less than an hour before tip that they would be without forwards Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves along with guard Bijan Cortes due to health and safety protocols.

The losses are obviously significant with Tanner Groves emerging as one the Sooners' best players as the starting big man.

Jacob Groves and Cortes are both bench players but ones who get plenty of action with Cortes serving as the backup point guard to Jordan Goldwire.

How Porter Moser manages to make up for this big losses will be a major storyline heading into the matchup with the 8-3 Wildcats.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. CT.