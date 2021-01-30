Oklahoma without two starters for Bama

Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams will miss today's game because of COVID protocol

No. 24-ranked Oklahoma will be without two key players for this morning’s game against No. 9 Alabama.

Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams, both seniors and starters for the 10-4 Sooners will miss the game, according to a tweet from the OU basketball Twitter account, because of COVID protocol.

The Sooners and Crimson Tide tip off inside Lloyd Noble Center at 11 a.m. The Big 12/SEC Challenge contest will be carried by ESPN.

Reaves leads the Sooners at 15.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game and 5.1 assists per game. Williams averages 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Alabama (14-3) is the first Associated Press Top 10 non-conference opponent to play at Lloyd Noble Center in 18 years.

Beating Alabama at home would make Oklahoma just the second team in the last 25 years to beat three consecutive AP Top 10 opponents. OU is already the first team in the last 25 years to face six AP Top 10 teams in one month.

The Sooners return to Big 12 Conference play at Texas Tech on Monday night.