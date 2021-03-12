Oklahoma's furious second half comeback falls short against Kansas

Cutting a once 23-point lead all the way down to just three, the Sooners ran out of gas and were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament by the Jayhawks

Lon Kruger Pool photo / Denny Medley

The Oklahoma offense has struggled to get much going for the better part of a month.

In the first half Thursday against Kansas in Kansas City, the wheels finally fell off the wagon.

Holding the No. 25 Sooners to 15 first half points, the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks rolled, winning the season series over OU with a 69-62 victory at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

“Obviously you can’t have a half like that against a really good ball club,” Lon Kruger said after the game. “We hadn’t had one like that on the year, so it was kind of shocking to everyone.

“We were kind of stuck in sand it seemed like. No one was moving, everyone’s trying to kind of get a bucket on their own, just didn’t have any ball movement or people movement in the first half and Kansas is way too good a ball club to do that against.”

Missing key big man David McCormack, Bill Self leaned in to his strength at guard, and the KU defense suffocated the Sooners.

Turning the ball over 13 times in the first half alone, Oklahoma struggled to even string passes together, much work possessions for good shots.

“I just felt like we were out of it,” senior forward Brady Manek said. “I felt like we came ready to play… but they came out ready to play that first half and I think we did that to them in the second. We’ve got to put a whole game together, I think that’s our problem.”

Despite trailing by as many as 23 in the first half and trailing by 20 points at the break, the Sooners never quit.

Elijah Harkless Pool photo / Denny Medley

Kruger said he didn’t have to do anything special to elicit a response out of his team out of the half-time break.

“The message was, ‘Let’s go play like you played all year.’ Basically the first half was a shock to everyone,” Kruger said. “We understand it’s a 40-minute grind and a 40-minute battle, and we can’t afford to give away 20 of it, that’s for sure.”

The Sooners roared out of the break, starting the half on a 13-5 run to set up their late comeback.

“You just get pissed off after that first half and come out ready to play, that’s really what we did,” Manek said. “We were mad, we didn’t really like the way the game was going, we were embarrassed and we really just came out wanting to make a statement there and I think we did.”

De'Vion Harmon Pool photo / Denny Medley

Austin Reaves, Elijah Harkless and Manek came alive in the second half, cutting the deficit to single digits with 10 minutes to play.

Reaves poured in 14 of his 17 points in the second half, Harkless added 11 points and Manek put up 12 to fuel the late comeback.

With 7:18 left, De’Vion Harmon found Manek, who drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead down to just three points, but then Ochai Agbaji shut the door on what was almost an historic OU comeback.

Agbaji nailed triples in three straight KU possessions to allow the Jayhawks to extend the lead as they traded 3’s for 2’s with Oklahoma down the stretch.

After expending so much effort to cut the lead, Oklahoma appeared to run out of gas in the final minutes of the game. OU made just two field goals over the final 3:29, and Reaves turned the ball over twice in the final two minutes, continuing his late-game woes from the regular season.

Manek said after the game that he didn’t feel fatigue was a factor, and that Kansas just outplayed Oklahoma down the stretch.

“We could have moved the ball a little better there at the end or done something like we first came out there in that second half,” Manek said. “I don’t think fatigue had anything to do with it, I just think our initial hit in that second half kind of wore off on them and they started getting their flow back on offense.

“It was back-and-forth there at the end the entire time. I mean we were both scoring so I don’t think it really had anything to do with that, they just kind of stepped their offense back up.”

Reaves, Harkless and Manek combined for 52 of Oklahoma’s 62 points. Moving forward, the Sooners will need more contributions from their bench if they want to make any sort of run in the NCAA Tournament.

“Different guys had some opportunities. Again, the first half, you know, everyone was out of it in the first half and in the second half we were getting good results,” Kruger said. “Offensively the guys were scoring. We’d like everyone to score, but whatever was working like it was in the second half, we’ll take that.”

Now eliminated from Big 12 contention, Oklahoma awaits its destiny for the Big Dance, as the Sooners head to Indianapolis and await their opponent to be revealed on Selection Sunday.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Kruger said he likes what his team has accomplished this season, despite dropping five of their last six contests.

“I like our team a lot. This group’s done an amazing job when you think about back in November where we were at, the progress they’ve made, what they did there with the great streak in January and early February,” he said. “Going into the postseason, we feel much better about how we played in the second half, but disappointed not to win today.

“But this group will be excited about what happens on Sunday and be excited about the next opponent without any question.”