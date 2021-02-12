Oklahoma's game at WVU moved to Saturday

Inclement weather in Norman forced the teams to move it up a day

Oklahoma’s women’s basketball game at West Virginia this weekend has been moved up a day.

The Sooners and Mountaineers were supposed to play Sunday in Morgantown, but inclement weather in Norman forced the teams to move the game to Saturday so OU can travel safely.

Tipoff — originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday — is set for is now set for 6 p.m. CT.

OU is 7-9 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 Conference play.