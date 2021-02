Sooners and Bears were scheduled to play in Norman next Wednesday

Oklahoma's upcoming men's basketball game with No. 2-ranked Baylor has been postponed, per Big 12 Conference mandates.

The Sooners and Bears were supposed to play in Norman on Feb. 10, but Baylor temporarily pausing basketball activities, the game will be rescheduled for a later date as the league works with both schools.

The news was made Thursday in a Big 12 press release.