Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield Named Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

College basketball season is right around the corner.

With that means preseason all-conference awards are being handed out, with a new face for Oklahoma picking up some hardware this week.

Senior transfer guard Grant Sherfield, who joined the Sooners this offseason, was selected as the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday.

Sherfield began his career at Wichita State in 2019, where he appeared in 30 games as a freshman averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

But, it was when he made the move to transfer to Nevada when his career started to take off, as he was named the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year in 2020 after averaging 18.6 points and 6.1 assists per game with the Wolfpack.

After an even better statistical season a year ago, Sherfield entered the transfer portal eventually landing with Porter Moser and Oklahoma. He is expected to slide right into a starting role and be a key figure for the Sooners this season.

In addition to Sherfield’s honor win, senior forward/center Tanner Groves earned some recognition as well getting tabbed as a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Groves, who transferred to OU from Eastern Washington before last season, averaged 11.6 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game for the Sooners a year ago.

Oklahoma will hit the court for the first time this season on Tuesday, Oct. 25 against Oklahoma City for an exhibition tilt before getting the party started for real on Monday, Nov. 7 against Sam Houston State at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.