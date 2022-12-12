Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

Some recognition for one of Oklahoma’s best players.

After a couple more big games last week, Sooners point guard Grant Sherfield was selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

In two games against Kansas City and No. 9 Arkansas, Sherfield averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game.

He shot a scintillating 58.3 percent from the field along with 66.7 percent from behind the three-point arc - clearly emerging as OU’s best offensive player.

On the season, Sherfield currently leads the team in numerous major categories including minutes per game (33.9), points per game (17.7), assists (4.3) and steals (1.0).

He currently leads the Big 12 in free throw percentage and is second in the conference in total points and points per game.

Sherfield becomes the first Oklahoma player to win a Big 12 weekly honor so far in the young season.

After a tough loss to the Razorbacks on Saturday, the Sooners have some time to collect their thoughts and recuperate before hosting Central Arkansas on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.