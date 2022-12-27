Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Grant Sherfield Picks Up Second Big 12 Weekly Honor

Sherfield was selected as the conference's Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season.

Oklahoma’s most consistent player picks up some more hardware.

Sooners senior guard Grant Sherfield earned his second Big 12 weekly honor on Tuesday, getting selected as the conference’s co-Newcomer of the Week.

This is the second time the Nevada transfer has won this honor, also getting the selection just a couple of weeks ago on Dec. 12.

In last week’s key neutral site win over Florida, Sherfield led Oklahoma scoring 22 points - 15 of which came in the second half.

He made seven of his 13 field goal attempts on the evening including going 4-of-6 from behind the three-point arc.

He also went 4-for-5 at the charity stripe while also contributing a pair of rebounds from the point guard spot.

The scoring output continued a streak of Sherfield scoring in double figures in every game this season and was his fifth performance of over 20 points.

He currently leads the team in both points per game (18.0) as well as assists per contest (3.8) and is also the NCAA D-1 leader in three-point percentage at a whopping 88.6 percent. 

The Sooners are still enjoying some time off, but will return to action later this week hosting No. 6 Texas to open Big 12 play on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

