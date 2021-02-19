Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament run will have fans

With just 23 days until selection Sunday, the NCAA announced a limited amount of fans, 25 percent capacity, would be allowed to attend games in next month's NCAA Tournament

Fans will be present for the Oklahoma Sooners tournament run in March.

The NCAA announced on Friday that fans would be allowed into NCAA Tournament games, up to 25 percent capacity.

“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a press release.

The 25 percent of fans allowed will include all players, coaches, staff and family members of the team’s student athletes, the release said. Face coverings will be required for all attendees.

The bulk of the tournament had already been moved to the greater Indianapolis area in an attempt to cut down travel and keep the participants safe. Tournament games will be hosted by Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana and Purdue, as well as Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well being of everybody participating in the event,” NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline said in the release.

Tournament protocols will include testings, face coverings, physical distancing and contract tracing both before teams arrive and during their stay in the tournament, the release said.

“This year’s tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won’t be the same for anyone, we are look ing forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said. “After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all round of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.”