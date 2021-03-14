Old school Madness: Sooners vs. Mizzou in NCAA Tournament

The OU-Missouri winner gets Gonzaga in the second round

It’s an old-school March Madness reunion in Indianapolis.

Oklahoma earned an 8-seed and will play No. 9 Missouri on Saturday in the West Region in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The OU-Missouri winner gets the winner of the game between No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga and the play-in game between Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

All March Madness games will be played in Indianapolis this year due to the COVID pandemic.

OU went 16-9 overall this season and 8-8 in Southeastern Conference play

OU and Missouri shared conference membership from 1919 to 2012, when the Tigers bolted the Big 12 for the SEC. Mizzou was a charter member of the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association, and OU joined the Valley in 1920. It became the Big Six in 1928, the Big Seven in 1947, and the Big Eight in 1957. The Big 12 was formed in 1996.

The Sooners started this season 14-5, making national headlines with a string of victories over top-10 teams and reaching as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25.

But OU finished with a 15-10 and went 9-8 in Big 12 Conference play. OU goes into the tournament having lost five of its last six games, including Wednesday's 69-62 loss to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.

Missouri started out 6-0 in non-conference play and beat TCU 102-98 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in Columbia on Jan. 30. The Tigers were 1-1 in SEC Tournament play, beating Georgia 73-70 and finishing with a 70-64 loss to Arkansas in Nashville.

Xaiver Pinson and Dru Smith lead the Tigers in scoring at 14.1 points per game each, and postman Jeremiah Tilmon averages 12.3 with a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game and leads the Tigers with 32 blocked shots.

Pinson and Smith are the team’s top perimeter shooters, with 43 and 41 3-pointers this season, respectively. As a team, Mizzou shoots just 32.0 percent from 3-point range, which ranked 11th in the 14-team league this season. The Tigers also ranked 11th in the SEC this year in rebounding and 11th in steals.

Smith leads the SEC in steals at 2.0 per game.

OU is led by senior Austin Reaves, who paces the Sooners at 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Reaves shoots 30.6 percent from 3-point range but leads the Big 12 in free throw shooting at 86.4 percent.

Oklahoma also gets 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.04 assists per game from sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon, and 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game from senior forward Brady Manek. Transfers Umoja Gibson (9.5 points per game) and Elijah Harkless (7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.95 steals) have been huge additions for the Sooners as well.

Game times and sites in the Indianapolis area will be announced later Sunday.

This story will be updated.