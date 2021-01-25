OU debuts in AP Top 25

Sooners come in at No,. 24 in this week's poll, just in time to face two top-10 teams

Oklahoma finally made its debut in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll on Monday when the Sooners came in at No. 24.

But to prove the voters right and stay in the poll, they’ll have to play some of their best basketball of the year this week and beyond.

OU (9-4) faces two top-10 teams in No. 5 Texas on Tuesday and No. 9 Alabama on Saturday. In all, six of Oklahoma's next seven games are against teams ranked No. 11 or higher in this week's poll.

It’s OU’s first appearance in the AP Poll since Week 10 of the 2018-19 season, when the Sooners came in at No. 20. Oklahoma spent four weeks in the Top 25 that season but never made the field last year.

The Sooners are coming off an impressive home victory over No. 9-ranked Kansas.

Tip times this week are 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Erwin Center in Austin and 11 a.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.