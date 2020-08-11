Football isn’t the only casualty of conference cancellations in 2020.

When the Pac-12 Conference announced it was canceling fall sports for the rest of the calendar year, Oklahoma took a hit on its men’s basketball schedule.

The Sooners had scheduled a game against Washington in Las Vegas for Dec. 19. That game is now off.

OKLAHOMA'S 2020-21 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The Big Ten also announced it was canceling games in the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball, most of which likely affects Big 12 teams.

OU hasn’t published any 2020 schedules from other sports on its official website, but women’s basketball, cross country, soccer, golf and volleyball could all be in jeopardy of losing games against Pac-12 and Big Ten opponents.

It goes without saying that all college sports schedules are up in the air at this point. But among schedules posted by other Big 12 schools, several league members also have had games bumped from the schedule:

Iowa State won’t play Nov. 13 against Oregon State or Nov. 27 against Oregon. The Cyclones are also scheduled to play Iowa on Dec. 10.

Kansas won’t play a Dec. 19 home game against USC or a Dec. 22 road game at Colorado. Also, KU is scheduled to play a two-day event in Anaheim (including a potential game against UCLA) that will likely be scratched.

Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia don’t have any games scheduled against Pac-12 teams (the Longhorns and Mountaineers do have trips to Hawaii and the Bahamas scheduled for late November), and Baylor, Kansas State, TCU and Texas Tech have not published their 2020-21 men’s basketball schedules yet.

