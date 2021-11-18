Porter Moser Believes Oklahoma's First Road Trip is Crucial to Build Chemistry

The Sooners head to the Myrtle Beach Invitational for the next three games, their first contests outside of the Lloyd Noble Center.

Porter Moser is taking his team on the road for the first time this week.

The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) are headed to the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where they’ll get three games of action over the next four days.

Up first?

The East Carolina Pirates, who enter the invitational a perfect 3-0.

The Sooners will be tested in a variety of different ways, and up first are the lengthy Pirates.

Moser said OU will have to be take extra care to win the battle on the glass on Thursday night, as they enter with a big size mismatch.

“Rebounding is going to be at a premium,” Moser said during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. “We’re gonna have to block out. They rebound almost 33 percent of their misses. Transition - have to stop them in transition. Really talking about getting back and setting up that wall. There’s a lot for our guys.”

Oklahoma will continue to grow as they put more film on tape and get to break it down and learn from it, but the chemistry they’ll build on the first road trip of the season will be invaluable.

After Lon Kruger retired, it seemed like the entire team hit the transfer portal.

Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and Jalen Hill stuck with it in Norman, but the rest of the team is formed of almost entirely new faces. This week’s trip to South Carolina will provide the team their best opportunity to date to stick together and gel before the grind conference play sets in.

“Road trips definitely (build chemistry),” Moser said. “Unequivocally. It’s a great byproduct of road trips. The hanging out in the hotels, went to dinner last night, we walked through, they’re meeting downstairs, they’re hanging out on the floors.

“… I remember as a player, back when I played we played cards all the time. We played Euchre. Now seems like everyone’s on a game or on a phone, but it’s definitely something that brings teams together.”

But as far as the actual day-to-day preparation on the road, Moser said he likes try and stick to the same routine as if it were a home game, or at least stay as close to that schedule as possible.

“You try to be as normal as possible with the prep,” Moser said. “It’s the same prep. It’s the same thing. We have to defend. We have to rebound. You don’t make a big deal about that. For us, we got a lot of shots up in the arena. That was big.

“… But how we handle it is the same way in terms of our prep. Our keys to winning. Things we have to eliminate that can get us beat. It’s more about that than really making a huge emphasis of being on the road.”

OU’s first chance to keep the early-season momentum rolling will come on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against East Caroline from Conway, SC.

The contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

