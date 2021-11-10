Porter Moser Embraces Recruiting to Oklahoma's Brand Recognition

Some recruits can be scared off by a "football school," but Moser said the success of Lincoln Riley, Patty Gasso and others is something that he uses to his advantage.

Porter Moser said back when he was introduced as Oklahoma’s new basketball coach that he was eager to see how the OU brand helped him in recruiting.

He got his answer for certain on Wednesday as the Sooners signed three newcomers in the 2022 recruiting class.

After signing guards Otega Oweh, Benny Schröder and Milos Uzan, Moser explained how the OU brand “resonates” with recruits due to the recent and sustained success of Sooners currently starring in the NBA.

But beyond the exploits of Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, Trae Young and Austin Reaves, there is brand recognition among prospects in what OU’s other programs have achieved in football, softball, men’s golf and other sports.

“What it shows me,” Moser said Wednesday on an afternoon video press conference, “is this athletic department, this university, this student body is wired to be successful.”

Moser said such success among all OU programs has raised the visibility of the school and the brand awareness with recruits and their families.

“And I embrace that,” Moser said, “and we sell it and we talk about it. And I don't shy away from it. Every time another sport has great success, I am embracing that. I think it's awesome. I think because it's we're all in this together and it shows that it is all about the entire OU brand.’

Moser, who came to Oklahoma from Loyola Chicago, said even the stigma of trying to succeed at basketball at a school that is widely recognized and applauded for generations of football success doesn’t bother him.

“That’s one thing about the OU brand,” Moser said. “Sometimes, you know, it appears you might be at a football school, and they don't even want to talk about it. Because they don't want to think or worry about that basketball kids will think it's a football school. I'm not that way at all. I embrace it. I mean, it shows that you can have excellence in all — look at all the sports.”

Brand recognition is clearly important for young athletes today, and as Moser circled the “Jumpman” logo embroidered on his chest, he described the importance of Oklahoma being one of the original four schools to carry the Jordan Brand.

“I think you can go coast to coast and I do think people see that OU,” he said, “and don't underestimate that these kids also understand the ‘GOAT’ right here. … on our chest. I think that that brand helps.”

And it always helps when a coach — new, like Moser, or more established, like Lon Kruger — can sell young prospects the vision of achieving their dreams from a place like Norman, OK.

“I mean, the amount of times they said ‘Oklahoma basketball’ when the Atlanta Hawks were in the playoffs,” Moser said. “Phenomenal. You know, Blake Griffin, what he's doing with the Brooklyn Nets and how he sustained so many years there (in the NBA), and then Buddy Hield. So no question.

“And then the past, the history of Oklahoma, I said this many times: it's a basketball brand that's been to multiple Final Fours, multiple NCAA Tournaments. It's had tremendous success through decades, and we've embraced that.”