Porter Moser Exceeded Expectations in First Off-Court Test at Oklahoma

OU's new basketball coach made good on his promise of turning the students out at Tuesday night's season opener.

Porter Moser passed his first test with flying colors.

Sure, Oklahoma won their season opener against the Northwestern State Demons 77-59 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center, but that shouldn’t have been in questions.

The expectations for Moser are high, but considering how tough it was to cobble a team together this year through the transfer portal, a so-so year won’t be held against the new head coach.

Regardless of the results on the court, fan engagement surrounding the basketball program, or lack thereof, has been a talking point in Norman for years.

Upon his hiring, Moser backed his record of getting the students involved at Loyola Chicago and said getting OU’s students back into the Lloyd Noble Center will be a focus for him as he builds relationships in the Norman community.

On multiple occasions, Moser referenced attending this year’s OU-Texas battle in the Cotton Bowl where he said he saw a student section and half a stadium will the Sooners to a massive comeback victory. Moser wants that atmosphere behind his team night-in and night-out as they try and run the Big 12 gauntlet, and he said he believes a packed and rowdy student section is the perfect backing for his high-intensity defense.

And through one game, Moser’s efforts have been a massive success.

Officially, 6,022 fans attended the opener, but the students came out in force and were by far the most vocal segment of those in attendance on Tuesday night.

The student turnout for a Tuesday night season-opener in the middle of football season can’t be ignored, as the turnout surpassed that found at important mid-season conference games in years past.

“As far as the students, it’s important to me,” Moser said after the game. “… We have to get to the point where we fill this arena and make it a home court advantage. We need it. The students who were there tonight really brought some energy.”

Early in the contest, OU’s shooting struggles threatened to take the crowd out of the contest, but then the OU defense took over. The Sooners held the Demons scoreless for over seven minutes in the middle of the first half, and the student section responded to the stifling defense, just as Moser predicted.

At one point, Elijah Harkless ignited cheers from the students after a 10 second bout of suffocating on-ball defense.

There was also an uptick in the atmosphere to start off the second half with star quarterback Caleb Williams arrived and was featured on the big screen, joining the student section with teammates Danny Stutsman and Jalil Farooq alongside him.

“How cool was that? It was really good,” Moser said. “Those guys were great. I’ve embraced every sport here. There’s such an OU DNA with every sport. I’ve embraced it.

“I’ve been a big fan of the other sports. I appreciate those other guys coming out and supporting us. That was huge.”

But just like the team, the students had an up-and-down performance.

There were stretches throughout the first half where instead of raising their noise levels to inspire the team on the floor, they waited for the team to preform to react.

Building up the atmosphere in the Lloyd Noble Center will take time, just as it will take time to build the product on the floor, but Moser was still pleased with the initial product and said there were great moments to build on.

“I thought they were great on the opponent’s free throws,” Moser said. “That’s something we can build on as a student section, the opponent’s free throws. I thought they were great with that. I want to let them know that they changed the atmosphere.”

OU’s new head coach is already getting butts into seats, an encouraging sign for where the fan support could be for the program should they find their stride headed into Big 12 play.

