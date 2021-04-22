Porter Moser lands fourth player out of the transfer portal

Former Union High School standout Ethan Chargois returns to his home state for his final season of college basketball

Porter Moser dipped back into the portal and landed the Oklahoma Sooners another big man.

Ethan Chargois, 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from SMU, will be making his way back to his home state to play for the Sooners in 2021.

A former standout at Union High School in Tulsa, Chargois averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season for the Mustangs.

During his freshman season in Dallas, Chargois averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as he started 24 of the Mustangs’ 31 games.

As a sophomore, he raised those averages to 12.4 and 6.2 as he started 31 of 32 games and averaged 28.9 minutes per game.

Chargois’ scoring dipped to 7.0 in 2019-20, while his rebounds fell to 3.8 per game as he averaged just under 22 minutes and started 14 of 28 games.

He started all 17 games in 2020-21, and his minutes climbed to 24.1 per game. He also averaged 2.5 assists per game during his senior season, 15th-best in the American Athletic Conference.

Chargois made efficient use of his minutes at SMU, averaging 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per 40 minutes and 23.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per 100 possessions.

In his four seasons in Dallas, Chargois shot 41.8 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent from 3-point range, including a career-best 34.9 percent as sophomore.

Chargois had seven 20-point games and six double-doubles in his SMU career, including a career-high 25 points against Southern Miss in November 2018 and 21 against TCU in December 2017.

Last season Chargois scored in double figures seven times.

A four-year player at SMU, Chargois will utilize his additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to feature for OU next season.

Chargois is the fourth player to exit the portal and land in Norman, joining Tanner and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington and Duke’s Jordan Goldwire.