Porter Moser: Oklahoma's Move to SEC will be ‘Massive’

Oklahoma’s new basketball coach expressed his thoughts on the radio with Voice of the Sooners Toby Rowland.

The collegiate sports landscape was forever altered earlier this summer with the announced move of Oklahoma and Texas transitioning to the SEC sometime in the near future.

The move creates a true mega-conference in the SEC and puts the Sooners and Longhorns’ current league, the Big 12, on the precipice of a complete collapse.

While the large part of the focus of the move has understandably been on what it means for football, the transition will be fascinating to watch unfold in other sports as well.

That certainly includes Oklahoma basketball, a program set to begin an exciting new era under new head coach Porter Moser later this fall.

On Thursday, Moser joined “Voice of the Sooners” Toby Rowland on 94.7 The Ref to talk the latest with his team as the summer rolls on ahead of his first season in Norman.

Rowland asked Moser about the transition to the SEC, to which he expressed a clear belief that the move will be a huge deal for the program and the university.

“I think it’s going to be massive,” Moser said. “I think it’s going to be the biggest power conference of all the sports top to bottom in the country. That’s my thoughts.”

Many have pondered if Moser had any inkling of knowing this move was coming prior to accepting the Sooners’ head coaching job. He spoke to that as well, saying he was unaware but certainly trusts the powers that be at Oklahoma.

“I trust our leadership,” Moser said. “Unlike a lot of people, I didn’t know. But, Joe Harroz the president, Joe Castiglione the athletic director, I trust them so much. And as you dig deeper into this, and they can talk more about it, I have no idea when it is coming, but it’s coming obviously. And I don’t think there’s going to be any other conference like it in the country.”

These are certainly some interesting comments from Moser both in that he implies to have not known about the move prior to taking the Sooners job but also that he completely trusts both Harroz and Castiglione in the move and, clearly, sees it as a very positive thing for Oklahoma.

From the outside looking in, the conference switch would seemingly open the Sooners up to an entirely new recruiting base with games played regularly in a different part of the country than what makes up the bulk of their schedule now.

The Moser era was already going to be fascinating to watch unfold as he looks to build Oklahoma into a legitimate contender. But the move to the SEC will add a major wrinkle to what could look like a very different program in the near future.

