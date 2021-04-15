Report: Fifth Oklahoma player enters the transfer portal

Forward Alondes Williams has reportedly entered his name in to the NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma Sooners forward Alondes Williams has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal.

The senior will be able to utilize his extra year of eligibility, and like teammate Brady Manek, will explore his options in the portal for his final year of college basketball.

Coming to OU from Triton Junior College, Williams was a regular fixture in Lon Kruger’s rotation the last two years.

Alondes Williams Pool photo / Ty Russell

In 2020-21, Williams averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, also contributing 1.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.

Williams’ calling card was his eye popping athleticism, as he was able to hammer down electric dunks when pushing the pace in transition.

New head coach Porter Moser will have to delve into the portal himself, as Trey Phipps and Victor Iwuakor have already announced their transfer destinations while Manek and Anyang Garang have yet to make a decision about their future after entering the portal.

Moser has been hard at work trying to piece together the roster, and he feels confident about a big win. In an interview with KREF, Moser said indications are pointing toward De'Vion Harmon, OU's second leading scorer last year, returning to the Sooners after submitting his name into the NBA Draft.

A trio of freshman will also arrive on campus for the Sooners, as Bijan Cortes, C.J. Nolan and Alston Mason have all signed for OU.