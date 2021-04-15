FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Report: Fifth Oklahoma player enters the transfer portal

Forward Alondes Williams has reportedly entered his name in to the NCAA Transfer Portal
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma Sooners forward Alondes Williams has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal.

The senior will be able to utilize his extra year of eligibility, and like teammate Brady Manek, will explore his options in the portal for his final year of college basketball.

Coming to OU from Triton Junior College, Williams was a regular fixture in Lon Kruger’s rotation the last two years.

Alondes Williams

Alondes Williams

In 2020-21, Williams averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, also contributing 1.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per game.

Williams’ calling card was his eye popping athleticism, as he was able to hammer down electric dunks when pushing the pace in transition.

New head coach Porter Moser will have to delve into the portal himself, as Trey Phipps and Victor Iwuakor have already announced their transfer destinations while Manek and Anyang Garang have yet to make a decision about their future after entering the portal. 

Moser has been hard at work trying to piece together the roster, and he feels confident about a big win. In an interview with KREF, Moser said indications are pointing toward De'Vion Harmon, OU's second leading scorer last year, returning to the Sooners after submitting his name into the NBA Draft. 

A trio of freshman will also arrive on campus for the Sooners, as Bijan Cortes, C.J. Nolan and Alston Mason have all signed for OU. 

Alondes Williams vs. Texas Longhorns
Basketball

Report: Fifth Oklahoma player enters the transfer portal

Riley-Mayfield - laugh-HORIZ
Football

Thursdays with Mora: How does Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley work his quarterback magic?

WGYM - Emma LaPinta
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Emma LaPinta named Big 12 co-Scholar Athlete of the Year in gymnastics

Screen Shot 2021-04-10 at 7.58.46 PM
Other Sooners

Oklahoma sweeps two from Texas Southern

21mbb_alston_mason
Basketball

Oklahoma signs its first player of the Porter Moser era

Grinch, Alex
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 55

Kyler Murray - OSU
Football

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray voted best high school football player in Texas history

Jennie Baranczyk
Other Sooners

Joe Castiglione again proves to be a master recruiter in bringing Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk to Oklahoma