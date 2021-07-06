Report: Oklahoma 2023 4-Star PG Target set to visit Norman in September

Layden Blocker is rated the No. 12 point guard in the country by 247Sports.

While Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma football have been setting the recruiting trail on fire in the last week, Porter Moser and Sooners basketball couldn’t let them have all the fun.

2023 4-star point guard Layden Blocker has officially set a visit date to Norman for later this fall on the weekend of Sept. 24-26, per a report from Stock Riser’s Jake Weingarten.

Blocker is a very interesting prospect who is gaining attention from major programs quickly. He is rated the No. 12 point guard in the country by 247Sports and is listed as the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2023 class by Rivals. Oklahoma officially offered him just a few weeks ago on June 15.

Blocker has also received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech among numerous others.

At Sunrise Christian High School in Wichita, KS, the same high school attended by Oklahoma legend Buddy Hield, Blocker has showcased good shooting ability along with athleticism that allows him to get out on fast breaks and punctuate drives with dunks.

Currently, the Sooners don’t have any 2023 commits under new head coach Porter Moser. But, it seems like only a matter of time before Moser starts to work his magic on the recruiting trail that he was able to do so successfully in the transfer portal.