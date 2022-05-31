Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma Assistant K.T. Turner to Join Staff at Kentucky

Turner came to to the Sooners in April of 2021 as the associate head coach under Porter Moser.

Another key piece of the Oklahoma basketball coaching staff is heading elsewhere.

Sooners associate head coach K.T. Turner is leaving OU for a role on John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky, per a report by Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

Turner accepted a job with Oklahoma on April 16, 2021 to join Porter Moser’s inaugural staff in Norman after previously working at Texas and SMU, among others.

Viewed as a key recruiter in the state of Texas, Turner’s value was highly-regarded at the time of the hire, but wasn’t really with the Sooners long enough for OU to see the potential long-term benefits.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Turner joins assistant David Patrick as the second Oklahoma assistant to leave for a new opportunity this offseason after Patrick took the head coaching gig at Sacramento State.

So, while Moser has already had his hands full replenishing roster talent lost in the transfer portal - he’ll also need to fill in a couple of holes on his staff as well going into his second year in Norman.

AllSooners will provide more details to Turner’s replacement when they become available. 

Mikal Harrison-Pilot
Football

Coveted 2023 Wide Receiver Prospect Names Oklahoma in his Top Five

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Venables Wichita 2
Football

How Oklahoma's Brent Venables Has Begun to Bridge a Long-Standing Gap

By John E. Hoover7 hours ago
Spring Game-Perrion Winfrey
Football

Former Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey Continues His Takedown of Alex Grinch

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago
BB - Skip Johnson
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Get NCAA Tournament Draw

By Josh CallawayMay 30, 2022
SB - Jayda Coleman, 2022 Super Regionals
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Meet OU's Opponents at the 2022 WCWS

By Ryan ChapmanMay 30, 2022
BB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Dominate Texas to Win Big 12 Championship

By Josh CallawayMay 29, 2022
SB - Jocelyn Alo, 2022 Super Regionals
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Produced Another Memorable Performance in Home Finale

By Ryan ChapmanMay 29, 2022
BB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Look to Claim Big 12 Title Against Texas on Sunday

By Josh CallawayMay 29, 2022