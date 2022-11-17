Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former Nebraska HC Doc Sadler as Special Advisor

Oklahoma has made an addition to their basketball coaching staff.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Porter Moser has hired Nebraska assistant coach Doc Sadler to his staff as a special advisor.

Sadler has been an assistant with the Cornhuskers since 2019, but was the head coach of the program from 2006-2012.

He was also the head coach at UTEP from 2004-2006 and most recently at Southern Miss from 2014-2019.

At 62-years-old, Sadler certainly adds heaps of experience having been a coach at the major college level every season since 1982.

This news comes a little over two weeks after OU assistant Matt Brady suddenly resigned from his position on Moser’s staff with little explanation given by Oklahoma or Moser.

Earlier this week, Moser noted that he would be making an addition to his staff soon to fill that void - with Sadler appearing to be just what he was referring to doing.

After a tough loss in the season opener, the Sooners have won back-to-back games at home in the last week and will look to make it three in a row against South Alabama on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.