Report: Saturday's Bedlam game postponed

According to The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World, Oklahoma State has paused team activities after a positive COVID-19 test result as well as contact tracing.

Bedlam basketball is off for now.

Saturday's 7 p.m. game at Gallagher-Iba Arena between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has been postponed, according to multiple reports. The Big 12 Conference later made it official.

The Oklahoma's Jacob Unruh, citing an unnamed source, reported that a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing at OSU has led to the team having to pause all basketball activities.

Oklahoma was already down a man because of COVID. Sooners senior Brady Manek was doubtful to play, coach Lon Kruger said, after missing the previous two games in COVID protocol. On Tuesday, the Big 12 postponed West Virginia's Jan. 19 game at Oklahoma State due to COVID protocol on the WVU roster.

The World's Eric Bailey, also citing an unnamed source, reported Saturday's game would be postponed.

“The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration,” OSU head coach Mike Boynton said in a statement. “We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”

More details to come on this developing story.