Saturday's Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Tip Time Set

The Sooners and Cowboys' first Bedlam matchup of the season will tip at 11 a.m. in Stillwater on Saturday.

After a very tough stretch of games, Oklahoma is hoping to spark a hot streak on Monday night when they host TCU at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Following the Sooners’ battle with the Horned Frogs, Porter Moser’s crew will get four days off before traveling to Stillwater for the first Bedlam contest of the year against in-state rival Oklahoma State.

The tip time for that contest was finally revealed on Sunday, with the two squads getting things started early at 11 a.m. CT at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The start time matches the second Bedlam game, set for Saturday, Feb. 26 in Norman, which is also set to get underway at 11 a.m.

Television network information will be announced later in the week.

The Cowboys have been undergoing a tough campaign of their own after learning of their postseason ban just days before the start of the regular season.

After losing to Florida on Saturday, the Pokes are just 10-10 on the season heading into a road trip at Kansas State on Wednesday night.

As for the Sooners’ collision with TCU, that will get a 8 p.m. start in Norman on Monday night and will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

