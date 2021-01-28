Shorthanded Oklahoma outlasts Kansas

Down to just six players once again, OU gets a massive shooting night from Taylor Robertson and Gabby Gregory to power past the Jayhawks

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s “super six” were back against Kansas, and this time they avenged a Dec. 10 loss at KU.

Powered by Gabby Gregory and Taylor Robertson’s marksmanship, the Sooners held on for an 84-81 win over the Jayhawks Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

“Really, really proud of the unity that our team displayed,” said OU head coach Sherri Coale. “I’m proud of the way they competed, the way they played together and shared the ball … We shot the ball really well tonight.”

Taylor Robertson and Gabby Gregory Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Once again wracked by COVID absences, OU rolled out only six players — but this time, six was enough.

Gregory finished with a game-high 27 points, her second-most in her career on a career-high six 3-pointers, and her third performance this year of 20 points or more. The sophomore also grabbed four rebounds and dished five assists.

Robertson nailed five 3s. It was the 50th consecutive game in which Robertson has made at least one 3-pointer. Her streak dates back to her freshman season in February 2019.

Tatum Veitenheimer Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Oklahoma improves to 5-7 on the season and 2-5 against the conference while Kansas moves to 6-6 and 2-4 in league play.

The Sooners had their best shooting game against a Big 12 opponent: 53.8 percent (28-for-52). That included 15-of-31 (.414) to match a season-high in made 3-point field goals.

All six Sooners got in the scoring column. Robertson finished with 19, Madi Williams had 14 to go with six rebounds; and freshman Nevaeh Tot scored 11 to go with seven assists and two steals.

Gabby Gregory Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Tatum Veitenheimer finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists. The sophomore matched her career high with three 3-pointers. Skylar Vann scored four points and pulled down four boards off the bench.

OU led by as many as 15 into the third quarter as the Sooners continued to rain down 3-pointers. Kansas used a late 10-0 surge to close the gap to five with just 23 seconds to play, but Kansas scored just once more before time ran out.

Oklahoma improved to 5-7, 2-5 Big 12, while KU fell to 6-6 and 2-4.

OU is on the road Saturday at Kansas State (1 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+).