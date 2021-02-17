FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 47

Hoover and Chapman on OU's latest news from the portal, why an elite OT put OU in his top 3, the latest 2023 offer, the NFL Draft and next year's top freshmen
Sports Illustrated Sooners podcast publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss OU's latest developments with the transfer portal, break down an elite offensive tackle to put OU in his final 3, talk about the Sooners' latest offer in the 2023 class, examine OU's unbelievable softball team, give you the latest weather adjustments and how it could affect the basketball team's seeding, and dive into the five freshmen who will make an immediate impact on the football team in 2021.

