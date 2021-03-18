SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 51

Chapman heads to Indy while Hoover figures out how Oklahoma wins without De'Vion Harmon; hear from Lincoln Riley and his "clean slate" at receiver, and ... Sherri Coale

Before heading to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament, Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss Oklahoma's game against Missouri, how the Sooners will manage without De'Vion Harmon, the start of spring practice, why Lincoln Riley wants a "clean slate" for all wide receivers, talk about the best hitter in America and pay tribute to a Sooner legend.

To LISTEN, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube.