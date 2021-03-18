FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 51

Chapman heads to Indy while Hoover figures out how Oklahoma wins without De'Vion Harmon; hear from Lincoln Riley and his "clean slate" at receiver, and ... Sherri Coale
Before heading to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament, Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss Oklahoma's game against Missouri, how the Sooners will manage without De'Vion Harmon, the start of spring practice, why Lincoln Riley wants a "clean slate" for all wide receivers, talk about the best hitter in America and pay tribute to a Sooner legend.

