SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 53

Hoover and Chapman with the latest on the coaching search (before Porter Moser's hire), all the transfer portal news, and the various issues facing Oklahoma this spring practice.
In this episode of the SI Sooners Podcast (recorded Thursday, April 1) Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss what specific issues Oklahoma is dealing with in spring practice, the latest on the search for a basketball coach at OU (before Joe Castiglione hired Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser), plus we hear from Bill Bedenbaugh, Jamar Cain, David Ugwoegbu, Perrion Winfrey and Kennedy Brooks.

