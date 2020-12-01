FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma men's basketball opener rescheduled for Thursday

Oklahoma Sooners were originally scheduled to host UT-San Antonio on Nov. 25, but game will now be played at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center
COVID-19 continues to ravage the Oklahoma athletic department, as the program yesterday reported 35 positive cases across all sports in the most recent round of testing data.

Nonetheless, Lon Kruger's squad hopes to hit the floor for the first time in the 2020-21 season Thursday night, as the university announced that the Sooners' tabled home opener against UTSA has been rescheduled.

The game, initially set for Nov. 25 before being postponed just hours before tip-off, will now take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lloyd Noble Center. Fox Sports Oklahoma will carry the television broadcast of the action.

Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact traces, the Sooners had been unable to take the floor last week against UTSA, and the spike in cases had also prompted the cancellation of Oklahoma's weekend road tilt with UCF. However, barring any further hitches, Brady Manek and company will get their first taste of game action since early March on Thursday.

