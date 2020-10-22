Sooners picked to finish 7th; Taylor Robertson earns preseason All-Big 12 accolades

Oklahoma junior Taylor Robertson is the lone Sooner named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 women’s basketball’s team.

Robertson put together a solid sophomore campaign last season, averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Big 12’s honorable mention list features two additional Sooners, senior Ana Llanusa and junior Madi Williams. Lanusa announced she will miss this season due to injury.

OU faces a tough task with a typically demanding league schedule this season. It was announced Thursday that the Sooners were picked to finish seventh in a loaded Big 12 Conference.

The poll, voted on by league head coaches, has defending champion Baylor sitting in the top spot. This is the 10th time since 2006 the Lady Bears have been the conference’s preseason choice to win the league.

The Sooners finished 5-13 in conference play last season and will hope to improve on that this year. The schedule is set to be released at a later date.