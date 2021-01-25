Texas' Shaka Smart tests positive for COVID-19

Sooners are scheduled to play the Longhorns in Austin on Tuesday night

Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart announced he would miss the Longhorns Tuesday tilt versus the Oklahoma Sooners after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so,” Smart said in a statement on Twitter.

Players and coaches moving in and out of the lineup has been one of the few constants of this season, but Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger acknowledged how hard it is to coach a team virtually.

“Very difficult to step away,” Kruger said. “It’s something that when you’re doing it for a lot of years, you’re used to being there every time. So anytime you can’t be there for whatever reason, then it would be really difficult.”

“I spoke to Shaka and hope he continues to get better and recover and is healthy and stay safe.”

Tuesday’s matchup is a top 25 battle as the Sooners slide into the 24 spot in the last AP Poll. Smart’s Longhorns held steady in the No. 5 spot from last week’s rankings.

Tipoff from the Erwin Center in Austin is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.