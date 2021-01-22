Back-to-back Bedlam: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rescheduled for Feb. 25

The Jan. 16 game was postponed when OSU had to pause basketball activities for COVID concerns

Ready for back-to-back Bedlam?

The Big 12 Conference basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State postponed last week has been rescheduled — for Thursday night, Feb. 25 in Stillwater, the league announced Friday.

That’s two days before the originally scheduled Bedlam matchup in Norman, on Feb. 27.

The game was originally scheduled for jan. 16, but was postponed when OSU had to pause basketball activities due to COVID protocol.

The Sooners and Cowboys tip off at 8 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena (TV TBA), then retip two days later at 2 p.m. in Lloyd Noble Center (ABC).