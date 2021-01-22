FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Back-to-back Bedlam: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rescheduled for Feb. 25

The Jan. 16 game was postponed when OSU had to pause basketball activities for COVID concerns
Author:
Publish date:

Ready for back-to-back Bedlam?

The Big 12 Conference basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State postponed last week has been rescheduled — for Thursday night, Feb. 25 in Stillwater, the league announced Friday.

That’s two days before the originally scheduled Bedlam matchup in Norman, on Feb. 27.

The game was originally scheduled for jan. 16, but was postponed when OSU had to pause basketball activities due to COVID protocol.

The Sooners and Cowboys tip off at 8 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena (TV TBA), then retip two days later at 2 p.m. in Lloyd Noble Center (ABC).

Lon Kruger, Alondis Williams, Kur Kuath, Austin Reaves, Umoja Gibson
Basketball

Back-to-back Bedlam: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rescheduled for Feb. 25

Mike Stoops - crimson
Football

Report: Mike Stoops not a candidate at Texas

Mike Stoops
Football

Report: Texas will hire former Oklahoma coach Mike Stoops

Caleb Williams - horns down
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 43

Screen Shot 2021-01-21 at 1.37.46 PM
Basketball

Oklahoma's Brady Manek: 'Everything else sucks' about having COVID

Lebby 2
Football

Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting what-ifs, No. 14: Jeff Lebby

WSB - Saile
Other Sooners

Oklahoma opens season atop Big 12 poll

Stacey Dales CoSIDA
Other Sooners

Former OU great earns Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame honors