Akol Mawein Commits to Oklahoma

Top-four junior college prospect chooses the Sooners because of his relationship with Porter Moser's newest hire

Porter Moser landed another verbal commitment on Wednesday.

Oklahoma’s new basketball coach got a pledge from Akol Mawein, the No. 4 overall junior college prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

“Coach Porter has that winning mentality,” Mawein told 247 Sports’ Travis Branham.

Mawein told 247 Sports that he chose OU because of his ties to new Sooners assistant David Patrick, Moser’s most recent hire from Arkansas.

“Basically wherever he is going I am going there with him,” Mawein said.

Mawein is a 6-foot-10, 205-pound power forward from Navarro College in Corsicana, TX. In 29 games last season, Mawein averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.5 percent from the feel and 32.8 percent from 3-point range.