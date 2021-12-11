Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma-Arkansas Highlights

    SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 88-66 win over No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Tulsa.
    Watch SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 88-66 win over the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. 

