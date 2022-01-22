Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma-Baylor Highlights

SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 65-51 loss to No. 5 Baylor on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Watch SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 65-51 loss to the No. 5 Baylor Bears on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Lloyd Noble Center to fall to 12-7 on the season. 

