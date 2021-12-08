WATCH: Oklahoma-Butler Highlights

SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 66-62 overtime loss to Butler on Wednesday night.

Watch SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 66-62 overtime loss to the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.