WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Press Conference

Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill met with the media on Thursday just four days prior the Sooners' exhibition matchup with Rogers State.

Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full press conference from Thursday, Oct. 28 just four days before the Sooners take the floor against Rogers State in an exhibition contest.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.