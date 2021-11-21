Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Utah State Postgame

    Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill met with the media following the Sooners' 73-70 loss to Utah State.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full postgame media zoom following the Sooners' 73-70 loss to the Utah State Aggies on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Conway, SC.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Hill 11-21
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Utah State Postgame

    just now
    Moser 11-21
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Utah State Postgame

    8 minutes ago
    OUMBB - Porter Moser
    Men's Basketball

    Oklahoma Falls Short in Myrtle Beach Invitational Championship Game

    1 hour ago
    Pat Fields
    Football

    Oklahoma Rises in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Win Over Iowa State

    4 hours ago
    Lincoln RIley - ISU yell
    Football

    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 97

    5 hours ago
    Jalen Redmond, Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond Impressed Team With Rumbling Touchdown

    9 hours ago
    ISU Postgame Recap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Iowa State Postgame Wrap Up

    19 hours ago
    Broiles-Bonitto - ISU
    Football

    Oklahoma Game Book: The Defense Papered Over the Cracks vs. Iowa State

    20 hours ago