WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Zoom

Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill met with the media on Friday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Kansas State.

Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full media zoom call on Friday, Dec. 31 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.