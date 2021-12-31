Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Zoom

    Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill met with the media on Friday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Kansas State.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full media zoom call on Friday, Dec. 31 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Jalen Hill 12-31 (Pre-Kansas St)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Zoom

    42 seconds ago
    Porter Moser 12-31 (Pre-Kansas St)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    17 minutes ago
    Hayes, Marquis
    Football

    Oklahoma OL Marquis Hayes Declares for NFL Draft

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17257404
    Football

    Report: Oklahoma Analyst to Join Lincoln Riley's Staff at USC

    18 hours ago
    Kobie McKinzie
    Football

    Kobie McKinzie Chose Football Over Money in Signing With Oklahoma

    20 hours ago
    Kelvin Gilliam, Bob Stoops, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    SI Sooners (Alamo Bowl Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 103

    22 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Running Back Kennedy Brooks Announces Future Plans

    23 hours ago
    Gabe Brkic
    Football

    Oklahoma Kicker Gabe Brkic Declares for NFL Draft

    Dec 30, 2021