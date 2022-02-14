WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves Press Conference

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 20 Texas on Tuesday night.

Watch Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves' full media zoom press conference from Monday, Feb. 14 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.