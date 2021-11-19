Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser East Carolina Postgame

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 79-74 win over East Carolina.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame media zoom following the Sooners' 79-74 win over East Carolina on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Conway, SC to move to 3-0. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Moser 11-18
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser East Carolina Postgame

    33 seconds ago
    Elijah Harkless - ECU
    Men's Basketball

    Oklahoma Outlasts East Carolina in Myrtle Beach Opener

    38 minutes ago
    Kennedy Brooks
    Football

    Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

    5 hours ago
    Huddle
    Football

    Oklahoma Sets Program Record for Academic All-Big 12 Selections

    9 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley vs. LSU
    Football

    Insight on Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley From an LSU Perspective

    9 hours ago
    OUMBB - Umoja Gibson
    Men's Basketball

    Porter Moser Believes Oklahoma's First Road Trip is Crucial to Build Chemistry

    11 hours ago
    OU - Caleb Kelly
    Football

    Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly at Peace With Abrupt End to Sooners Career; 'It is What it is'

    13 hours ago
    Moser 11-17
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Zoom

    Nov 17, 2021