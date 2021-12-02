Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Florida Postgame

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 74-67 win over No. 14 Florida.
    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 74-67 win over the No. 14 Florida Gators on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. 

