Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Iowa State Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 79-66 win over No. 11 Iowa State.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 79-66 win over the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Lloyd Noble Center. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Porter Moser 1-8 (Iowa State Postgame)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Iowa State Postgame

57 seconds ago
MBB - Bijan Cortes, Iowa State Cyclones
Men's Basketball

Bijan Cortes Arrives to Lift Oklahoma Over No. 11 Iowa State

49 minutes ago
Chubba Purdy
Football

Oklahoma Offers Transfer Quarterback Chubba Purdy

5 hours ago
Tyrese Robinson
Football

Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Offensive Line

5 hours ago
Bob Stoops-Brent Venables visor
Football

Trending Up or Trending Down? A Big-Picture Review of Oklahoma's 2021 Season

8 hours ago
MBB - C.J. Noland, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Must Correct Turnover Issues to Upset Iowa State

12 hours ago
TD Roof edit
Football

Linebacker Transfer T.D. Roof Commits to Oklahoma

Jan 7, 2022
Hansen HR 4s v. JMU 1
Softball

Oklahoma C Kinzie Hansen Selected to USA National Team

Jan 7, 2022