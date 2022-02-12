Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Kansas Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 71-69 loss to No. 8 Kansas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom conference following the Sooners' 71-69 loss to the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence, KS. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Porter Moser 2-12 (Post-Kansas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Kansas Postgame

just now
Tanner Groves - KU 2
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Pushes No. 8 Kansas, Falls 71-69 in Allen Fieldhouse

46 minutes ago
FB - North Carolina, Trey Morrison
Football

Oklahoma's Goal in Transfer Portal: Maturity

3 hours ago
MBB - Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill, Kansas Jayhawks
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Trying to End 29-Year Drought At Phog Allen Fieldhouse

7 hours ago
Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Beats Loyola Marymount 5-0, Run Rules Mississippi State 9-0

15 hours ago
Caleb Kelly, Red/White Game, Spring Game, Jeremiah Hall
Football

Unofficially, Oklahoma Spring Game May Be Set

20 hours ago
Nick Evers
Football

Why QB Nick Evers Says Oklahoma is 'Destined for Amazing Things'

20 hours ago
Skip Johnson 2-11 (Media Day)
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Media Day

23 hours ago