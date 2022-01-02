Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Kansas State Postgame

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 71-69 win over Kansas State.
    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom conference from Saturday, Jan. 1 following the Sooners' 71-69 win over Kansas State at the Lloyd Noble Center. 

