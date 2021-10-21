WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Media Availability

Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser met with the media following an open practice on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full media availability following an open practice on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.