    January 3, 2022
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday.
    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Monday, Jan. 3 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night in Waco, TX. 

