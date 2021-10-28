Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser met with the media on Thursday just four days before the Sooners' exhibition matchup with Rogers State.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full press conference from Thursday, Oct. 28 just four days before the Sooners take the floor for an exhibition contest with Rogers State. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Porter Moser 10-28
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    36 seconds ago
    Austin Stogner - Texas Tech
    Football

    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 91

    3 hours ago
    Softball Stadium
    Softball

    Oklahoma Announces Major Donation to Ignite Softball Stadium Project

    6 hours ago
    Erik Swenson
    Football

    Veteran Oklahoma OL Erik Swenson Continues to Provide Value In His Versatility

    8 hours ago
    Erik Swenson 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma OL Erik Swenson Zoom

    Oct 27, 2021
    Nik Bonitto 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Zoom

    Oct 27, 2021
    Jaden Davis 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Zoom

    Oct 27, 2021
    RIley - Cumbie SPLIT
    Football

    Mike Leach Didn't See a Lincoln Riley-Sonny Cumbie Matchup Coming, But Maybe He Should Have

    Oct 27, 2021