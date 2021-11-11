Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser discusses the latest with the Sooners ahead of Friday night's matchup with UTSA.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full press conference from Thursday, Nov. 11 ahead of the Sooners' Friday night collision with the UTSA Roadrunners at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. 

