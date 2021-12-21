Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Alcorn State on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full media zoom conference from Tuesday, Dec. 21 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Alcorn State on Wednesday night in Norman. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Porter Moser 12-21 (Pre-Alcorn)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    46 seconds ago
    Generic - OU Helmets
    Football

    Report: Coveted Linebacker Enrolls at Oklahoma

    2 hours ago
    Bob Stoops
    Football

    Football Has Changed Since Oklahoma’s Last Meeting With Oregon

    6 hours ago
    Drake Stoops TD - Mims
    Football

    Bob Stoops Confident Oklahoma Players Will Be Motivated for Alamo Bowl

    21 hours ago
    Generic - Campus - tower
    Football

    Oklahoma Introduces New Sooner Success Academic Award

    23 hours ago
    Stoops 12-20
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Interim HC Bob Stoops Press Conference

    Dec 20, 2021
    Bob Stoops presser 2
    Football

    Oklahoma is Making the Most of Unorthodox Bowl Practices

    Dec 20, 2021
    Harroz-Venables-Castiglione
    Football

    After Seven Days of Uncertainty, Conviction and Strength Have Returned to Oklahoma

    Dec 20, 2021