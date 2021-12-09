Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Sooners' battle with Arkansas on Saturday in Tulsa.
    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full media zoom call from Thursday, Dec. 9 ahead of the Sooners' battle with the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. 

